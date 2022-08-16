It’s that time of year! Football is in the air, and fantasy players are doing their homework for their upcoming drafts. With that in mind, here’s our Dallas Cowboys 2022 Fantasy Preview: Quarterbacks and Running Backs.

QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott rebounded from 2020’s devastating injury, throwing 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns en route to finishing as fantasy’s overall QB9. While the numbers look great on the surface, they do not reflect what was indeed an up and down campaign.

From weeks 1-6, Prescott looked like a league winner, tossing 16 touchdowns to four interceptions, with 1,813 passing yards. However, after a hamstring injury forced the 29-year-old to miss Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, Prescott proceeded to throw just nine touchdowns and six interceptions across Weeks 9-15. He caught fire to close out the regular season, tossing 12 touchdowns over Dallas’ last three games, but for some fantasy owners, it was too little too late.

Entering 2022, Prescott will have to cope with the loss of wide receiver Amari Cooper, who the Cowboys traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. Dallas will likely be without wideout Michael Gallup for the early portion of the regular season as he continues to recover from last year’s torn ACL, leaving third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert to help pick up the slack. Throw in James Washington‘s recent foot injury, and aside from CeeDee Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz, Dallas is very thin in the receiving department.

In addition to the uncertainty surrounding the passing game, Prescott no longer appears to be a threat with his legs, rushing for a career-low 146 yards on 48 attempts.

Gallup’s eventual return and the general pass-happy nature of the Cowboys’ offense should keep Prescott in the lower-end QB1 tier, but there are certainly more enticing options.

RBs Ezekiel Elliott & Tony Pollard

Once a no-brain top-five selection, perhaps no player has seen his stock fall more than Ezekiel Elliott. The 27-year-old has looked like a shell of his former self the past two seasons, appearing far less explosive while lacking any semblance of big-play ability (combined six runs of 20+ yards from 2020-21). Last year was particularly concerning, as Elliott was thoroughly outplayed by backup Tony Pollard (719 yards rushing on 5.5 YPC), who noticeably cut into the former’s workload.

Elliott played most of 2021 with a torn PCL yet still managed 1,289 yards and 12 touchdowns. Reportedly back to full health, the three-time Pro Bowler can still be a useful fantasy contributor, just don’t expect the RB1 numbers of his glory days.

As for Pollard, he certainly has many Cowboys fans clamoring for him to unseat Elliott as the team’s RB1. While it’s unlikely to happen this year, the 25-year-old will undoubtedly handle his fair share of carries, in addition to seeing work as a slot receiver. The added touches would be a boon to Pollard’s value and could make him a weekly starter in season-long fantasy leagues. If anything, he would instantly become an RB1 if Elliott suffered an injury. Look for Pollard to be off the board by the mid-round of most drafts.