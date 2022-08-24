Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Preview: Wide Receiver & Tight End

Last week’s article profiled the fantasy prospects of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. This week, we’re analyzing the values of the wide receiver and tight end positions, with Big D boasting several intriguing options.

Let’s get started!

Wide Receiver:

CeeDee Lamb: Last season wasn’t quite the breakout many expected, although Lamb still recorded a solid 79/1102/6 receiving line. Those numbers are even more impressive considering the 23-year-old tallied just an 18% target share. That figure is bound to increase in 2022 following Amari Cooper’s departure, as Lamb is now the clear-cut No. 1 option in the Cowboys’ passing game.

Lamb’s alpha status is further cemented with Michael Gallup expected to miss the early portion of the regular season and free agent signee James Washington out 6-10 weeks with a broken foot. Quarterback Dak Prescott said he expects to look Lamb’s way every chance he gets, setting up a monster season for the third-year wideout. Consider Lamb a surefire WR1 option who should be drafted no later than round two.

Michael Gallup: Continuing to recover from last year’s torn ACL, Gallup is likely to miss the opening weeks of the regular season. When the 26-year-old does eventually return, he will be in line for a significant role as the number two wideout behind Lamb. Before last season’s injury-riddled campaign, Gallup had recorded 1,800 yards and 11 touchdowns over 32 games, a testament to his upside.

The lack of a definitive return timetable makes it difficult to invest in Gallup before the double-digit rounds. That said, the former third-round pick shapes up as one of fantasy’s best values, particularly once the midpoint of the season rolls around, where Gallup will assumedly be back to full health.

Jalen Tolbert: With Gallup and Washington sidelined, rookie Jalen Tolbert is locked into an early-season starting role. That’s enough to have fantasy owners’ attention, as the Cowboys should again be one of the most pass-heavy teams in the NFL (59.61% last season). Dallas’ third-round pick in April’s draft, Tolbert’s size and athleticism have stood out during Cowboys training camp. While his value will likely take a hit upon Gallup’s return, Tolbert’s big play ability should still render some spike weeks. Consider him a WR4 with upside.

Tight End:

Dalton Schultz: Schultz surprised many last season, breaking out for a career-best 78/808/8 receiving line and finishing as a top-five fantasy tight end. While some may hesitate to bank on a repeat performance, it is certainly not beyond the realm of possibility. With Amari Cooper out of town, Schultz could take on an even more prominent role as the number two or three option in the passing game. He may not possess the sky-high upside of some of fantasy’s elite tight ends, but Schultz is as consistent as they come (12.3 FPPG last season). Expect another top-ten finish with the potential for more.