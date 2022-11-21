Dallas Cowboys Offer Value in NFL's Futures Market

There’s been a lot to like about the Dallas Cowboys through Week 11, and they offer some distinct value in the NFL’s futures market.

It’s not surprising, considering the beatdown they put on the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys are proving to be a legitimate threat and contender in the NFC and Super Bowl picture, which bettors should be looking toward.

The Cowboys have pieces on both sides of the football that offer an opportunity for a deep playoff run. It will be challenging to get through a playoff date with the Philadelphia Eagles, but Dallas still provides value in their futures odds.

Below you can find the top four teams’ odds to win the NFC on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team NFC Winner Odds Philadelphia Eagles 220 San Francisco 49ers 400 Dallas Cowboys 500 Minnesota Vikings 550

Dak Prescott Led Cowboys Have Opportunity to Pounce

Even though there are some high-quality teams in the NFC, there’s no obvious choice that can run the table in the playoffs. The Cowboys are priced at +500 to win the NFC, while they also boast the fifth-shortest Super Bowl odds at +1000.

The roster has some solid pieces and contains one of the most ferocious pass rushes in the league. The Vikings saw that firsthand in the team’s 40-3 loss at home on Sunday, showing Dallas can take care of business away from home. Playing under a dome paid dividends, and California in January should be fine temperature-wise. The team also made it clear they could win at Lincoln Financial Field. Dallas is in the upper echelon of the NFC and has a legitimate argument that they will be the last team remaining.

The Cowboys own the second-best net points in the NFL at +84, trailing the Buffalo Bills. With Dak Prescott returning to form, the team has a quarterback who can help them make a deep playoff run. What’s more interesting about the NFC is that you can make a legitimate argument that Prescott is the top quarterback of the playoff teams, with the potential to be impactful in January.

It might be hard to trust a Cowboys team that hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1996, but there’s some value in their odds of winning the NFC this year.