The Dallas Cowboys endured a rough start to the 2022 campaign, falling 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a hand injury (out 4-6 weeks).

Things won’t get easier for the ‘Boys in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, with backup quarterback Cooper Rush expected to be under center. Nevertheless, I’ve highlighted two plays I feel strongly about as Dallas looks to avoid falling 0-2 for the eighth time in franchise history.

All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

TE Dalton Schultz Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

I’m going back to the well with tight end Dalton Schultz, who, as predicted, easily surpassed last week’s 48.5 receiving yards prop (seven catches, 62 yards). While most will point to the fact that Schultz recorded just 11 yards on two catches in Rush’s lone start last season, he was still targeted seven times.

That bodes well against a Bengals defense that allowed the fourth-most catches (96) and fifth-most yards (1,083) to tight ends in 2021. Furthermore, as Cowboys fans are well aware, Schultz does most of his damage in the short passing game, an area where Rush should be able to make the necessary throws. With so few weapons and a shaky offensive line, I like Schultz to serve as Rush’s de-facto security blanket and go over his 40.5 receiving yards prop.

RB Ezekiel Elliott Under 51.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Fully recovered from last season’s partially torn PCL, Elliott looked spry against the Bucs, rushing for 52 yards on ten carries (5.2 YPC). Eight of the 27-year-old’s ten totes went between five and seven yards – the most he accumulated in any game from Weeks 6-17 in 2021.

Elliott lamented the Cowboys’ lack of rushing attempts, saying, “I think it’s important, period, to establish the run game and run the football and get that going. I think just overall as an offense, we’re a better football team when we run the ball, and so I think we ran the ball efficiently last Sunday. I’m looking forward to committing to it this week.”

With the Cowboys listed as 7.5-point home underdogs, I don’t expect Elliott’s words to come to fruition, particularly against an explosive Bengals offense. Coming off a career-high four interceptions in last week’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Joe Burrow and company will be highly-motivated in Week 2. It won’t surprise me if the ‘Boys are playing catch up most of the afternoon, all but eliminating the run game.

I’ll roll with the under on Zeke’s 51.5 rushing prop.