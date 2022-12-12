Dallas Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton

Hilton spent the first ten years of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. In 2021, the four-time Pro-bowler had a career-worst 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns. The 33-year-old only played in five games last season, averaging 14.4 yards per reception.
The Cowboys hope Hilton’s addition will help their 20th-ranked passing attack (215.2 yards per game). Dallas has been long rumored to be courting Odell Beckham Jr., but with his health concerns, signing a veteran like Hilton makes sense. Beckham Jr. has been on the shelf since February after tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win.
Dallas is second in the NFC East at 10-3 and has won four straight.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds
The Dallas Cowboys are -4.5 point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
