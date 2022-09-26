Dallas Cowboys: Top Player Prop Options for Week 3
Paul Connor
Fresh off last Sunday’s 20-17 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys travel to New York for a primetime showdown with the Giants on Monday Night Football.
The Cowboys, who have won nine of the past ten meetings against the G-Men, enter the contest as slight one-point road underdogs as they look to continue to weather the absence of starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
With a game total of just 39.5, neither side is expected to light up the scoreboard. Nevertheless, I’ve highlighted two Cowboys player props I feel strongly about, starting with the return of a familiar face…
WR Michael Gallup Over 29.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Welcome back, Michael Gallup!
Gallup makes his season debut after missing the first two weeks due to last year’s torn ACL. While the 26-year-old will be eased back into action, his 29.5 receiving yards prop seems low for a player of Gallup’s caliber, not to mention a favorable matchup against New York’s 22nd-ranked pass coverage unit.
Arguably Dallas’ top deep threat, the former Colorado State standout does not need a full complement of snaps to make good on this prop.
RB Ezekiel Elliott – Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+160)
Ezekiel Elliott has thoroughly enjoyed his meetings with the Giants, scoring ten touchdowns in ten career games, including three last season.
Despite the emergence of fellow rusher Tony Pollard, Elliott has played a healthy 62.31% of the snaps through the opening two weeks, remaining a key cog in the Cowboys’ offense. Thus, I’ll bank on history repeating itself and, like Zeke, to find the end zone for the first time in 2022.
