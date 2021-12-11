Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 14 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 12

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: FedEx Field

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys +152 | Football Team -180

Spread: Cowboys -4.5

Total: 48 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Cowboys +1300 | Football Team +12000

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team News and Analysis

In a classic NFC East rivalry, the first-place Dallas Cowboys head to the nation’s capital to square off against the Washington Football Team.

Dallas Cowboys Analysis

Led by quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys rank as the top offense in the NFL (per PFF), operating as one of the more pass-heavy teams in the league, calling a 61%/39% pass-to-run play calling ratio. Playing at a break-neck speed, the Cowboys use their up-tempo play calling, averaging 24.8 seconds per snap, which is the third-fastest in the league to move the ball down the field, most in part to a high-powered receiving corps of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz, who account for more than three-quarters of the target share from Prescott. Certainly not forgotten, all-purpose running back Ezekiel Elliott plays an integral role in the offense, seeing more than 10% of the Cowboy’s target share and 52% of the workload in the backfield, averaging 14 rushing attempts per game and 4.42 yards per carry. Dallas looks to be in an ideal spot this week, facing a Washington Football Team defense ranked 30th in DVOA, and also looks to be one of the worst at defending the pass. Given the high volume and big-play upside of the Cowboys’ receiving corps, look for a potential ceiling game from an offense with an eye toward the post-season.

This season, on the road, the Cowboys are 5-1 against the spread, posting a 4-2 record outright.

Washington Football Team Analysis

The winners of four-straight games, Washington returns home after a 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke leads the Washington Football Team, ranked as the 18th offense, in what looks to be a more difficult matchup against a Dallas Cowboys defense ranked fourth in DVOA. Most of the offense runs through wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who commands more than 26% of the team’s target share, seeing five or more targets in 11 games this season, averaging 13.1 yards per reception. Running back Antonio Gibson has also seen an uptick in volume as of late. Since Week 10, Gibson is averaging 23.8 rushing attempts per game and 3.77 yards per carry, and factors into the passing game, seeing a combined 13 targets during the previous two games. Despite the concentrated offense, the difficult defensive matchup might pose a problem for Washington to continue their win streak.

Washington is 2-4 against the spread at home, posting a 3-3 record outright.