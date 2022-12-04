Dallas Cowboys Week 13 Player Props: Zeke to Feast on Indy?

The Dallas Cowboys aim for their third straight win as they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.

Per usual, I’ve highlighted my top Cowboys player props for Week 13’s primetime affair, beginning with a veteran bruiser.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

RB Ezekiel Elliott Over 52.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Elliott is coming off a solid 16/92/1 rushing line in last week’s victory over the New York Giants. The 27-year-old now gets set to battle a Colts team that ranks 17th in run defense, most recently allowing 127 yards to Steelers running backs in Week 12. While teammate Tony Pollard offers more explosion, Elliott remains a vital cog in the Cowboys’ ground attack and isn’t going away anytime soon. With Dallas likely playing with a lead for much of the evening, the former Ohio State standout should see enough volume to surpass his 52.5 rushing yards prop.

Cowboys Defense – Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+500)

I banked on a Cowboys defensive score back in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, which ultimately paid out at a cool +900. With the Colts leading the NFL with 21 turnovers, this feels like another prime matchup for Micah Parsons and company to wreak havoc. Quarterback Matt Ryan has been at the center of his team’s ball security woes, throwing ten interceptions while fumbling 13 times (losing four). Jeff Saturday’s squad has also been miserable up front, allowing a league-high 43 sacks thus far. With those numbers, Dallas’s D finding the end zone seems well within the realm of possibility.