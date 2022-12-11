Dallas Cowboys Week 14 Player Props

Fresh off their 54-19 dismantling of the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) aim for a fourth straight win as they host the lowly Houston Texans (1-10-1).
Below, you’ll find my top Cowboy player prop options for this week’s matchup.
Let’s get started!
Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
RB Ezekiel Elliott OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
Elliott enjoyed another solid performance in Week 13, running for 77 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and easily surpassing last week’s 52.5 rushing yards prop. Alas, I’m going right back to the well against a poor Texans run defense surrendering 169.1 yards per game – dead last in the NFL. While the 27-year-old continues to split work with the more explosive Tony Pollard, Elliott is still playing a healthy 56.5% of offensive snaps and remains a key component in Dallas’s ground attack. With the Boys’ (-17.5 point favorites) expected to breeze past their Texas foe, Elliott should see a sizeable workload.
QB Dak Prescott UNDER 236.5 Passing Yards (-113)
Houston’s defense has allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards to opposing quarterbacks as teams have primarily chosen to run it down the Texans’ throat. An identical approach should be expected from head coach Mike McCarthy and company, which likely results in Prescott doing very little through the air. Give me the UNDER.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.