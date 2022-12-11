Dallas Cowboys Week 14 Player Props

Fresh off their 54-19 dismantling of the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) aim for a fourth straight win as they host the lowly Houston Texans (1-10-1).

Below, you’ll find my top Cowboy player prop options for this week’s matchup.

Let’s get started!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

RB Ezekiel Elliott OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Elliott enjoyed another solid performance in Week 13, running for 77 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and easily surpassing last week’s 52.5 rushing yards prop. Alas, I’m going right back to the well against a poor Texans run defense surrendering 169.1 yards per game – dead last in the NFL. While the 27-year-old continues to split work with the more explosive Tony Pollard, Elliott is still playing a healthy 56.5% of offensive snaps and remains a key component in Dallas’s ground attack. With the Boys’ (-17.5 point favorites) expected to breeze past their Texas foe, Elliott should see a sizeable workload.

QB Dak Prescott UNDER 236.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Houston’s defense has allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards to opposing quarterbacks as teams have primarily chosen to run it down the Texans’ throat. An identical approach should be expected from head coach Mike McCarthy and company, which likely results in Prescott doing very little through the air. Give me the UNDER.