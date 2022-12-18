Dallas Cowboys Week 15 Player Props

It wasn’t the prettiest performance by any means, but the Dallas Cowboys managed to escape last week with a 27-23 victory over the one-win Houston Texans. This week, the Boys are in Jacksonville to battle Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars (5-8), who come into this one winners of three of their past five games.
Per usual, you’ll find my top Cowboys player props listed below, starting with the man under center.
Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
QB Dak Prescott OVER 255.5 Passing Yards (-110)
As impressive as the Cowboys’ rushing attack has been, this contest shapes up to be one where the passing game comes to the fore. The Jags have given up a relatively stingy 86 yards per game on the ground to running backs but have allowed at least 250 yards passing six consecutive weeks. In two out of the last three, the opposing quarterback (Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff) has thrown for over 300. For the season, Jacksonville has allowed an average of 253 yards passing per game – sixth worst in the NFL. Prescott threw for 284 yards last Sunday, and since his return from injury, he has thrown for at least 250 yards in five of seven starts. Dak’s over 255.5 yards passing prop looks enticing – I’m in.
TE Dalton Schultz – OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
The Jags’ defense has been vulnerable to opposing tight ends this season, giving up 63 yards per contest – third worst in the NFL. In last week’s 36-22 win over Tennessee, Titan tight ends Austin Hooper and Chigoziem Okonkwo combined for 11 catches, 113 yards, and a touchdown – the third time in the last four games that tight ends have gone over 100 yards against Jacksonville. Schultz hauled in six passes for 87 yards in last week’s come-from-behind win, and quarterback Dak Prescott will likely be looking his way again come Sunday. Give me Dalton Shultz over 45.5 receiving yards.
