Dallas Cowboys Week 16 Player Props

After blowing a 17-point lead in last Sunday’s loss to the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, the Dallas Cowboys return home for a crucial rematch against NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas dropped the initial meeting in Week 6 with backup quarterback Cooper Rush but received an early Christmas present as Eagles star QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts will miss Saturday’s contest due to a sprained right shoulder.

In what will surely be a playoff-type atmosphere, I’ve highlighted my top Cowboys player props as Dallas looks to get back in the win column.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

QB Dak Prescott UNDER 244.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Prescott came through for us last week, exceeding his passing yards prop. This week, the Cowboys signal caller faces a staunch Eagles defense allowing an average of 200 yards passing per game – second-best in the NFL.

Philly has given up 250 yards or more passing just twice this season – to Arizona (250) in Week 5 and Green Bay (253) in Week 7. With Dallas looking to continue its success on the ground, Dak’s 244.5-yard pass prop seems a tad generous. Give me the under.

RB Tony Pollard OVER 2.5 Receptions (-146)

This has been a breakout season for Pollard, and together with running mate Ezekiel Elliott, the two have become a formidable one-two punch in the Cowboys’ backfield. In this critical matchup, it’s not a stretch to assume Pollard will be used in the passing game to keep the Eagles’ vaunted pass rush at bay.

Since Week 10, the 25-year-old has caught three or more passes in four of six games, including four in each of the past two. That stretch includes Pollard torching Minnesota for 109 yards on six receptions in the Cowboys’ Week 11 blowout of the Vikings.

Opposing running backs have caught three or more passes in six straight games against the Eagles. I like that streak to continue – give me Tony Pollard over 2.5 receptions.