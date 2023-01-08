Dallas Cowboys Week 18 Player Props: Zeke to Find Paydirt Yet Again?

Following Thursday’s 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans, the Dallas Cowboys enter the final week of the regular season still with an opportunity to capture the NFC East title as well as the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Assuming Dallas gets past the Washington Commanders, the Boys need the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to the New York Giants to claim the division crown. As for the Cowboys’ path to the conference’s top seed, Dallas again needs a victory, an Eagles loss, and the 49ers to lose to the Arizona Cardinals, the latter scenario seeming particularly unlikely.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys won’t officially know their fate by the time kickoff rolls around, meaning head coach Mike McCarthy should play his starters for the majority of the afternoon.

With Dallas’ playoff scenarios taken care of, I’ve highlighted my top Cowboys player props for Sunday’s finale down below. Let’s get it!

All props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

RB Ezekiel Elliott – Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+110)

Elliott has been a touchdown-scoring machine, finding the end zone for the ninth consecutive game last week against the Titans. Since Week 14, the Commanders are allowing opponents to score on 43.8% of their drives (fourth worst in NFL) and will be starting rookie quarterback Sam Howell. That bodes well for Elliott as opportunities to find paydirt should be plentiful, not to mention Washington has nothing to play for after being eliminated from postseason contention in Week 17. Overall, I’m banking on a big game from the Cowboys offense and like Zeke’s touchdown streak to continue.

RB Tony Pollard – OVER 42.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Pollard missed Week 17 due to a thigh injury but has been practicing in full and should be on the field come Sunday. Assuming he’s active, the 25-year-old will be matched up against a Commanders defense that has been getting gashed on the ground of late, surrendering 142.1 rushing yards per over the past three weeks. Washington will be even more vulnerable up front this week as star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has been ruled out due to a knee injury suffered in the Commanders’ 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. Averaging 5.3 yards per carry on the season, the opportunity is there for Pollard to break off several significant gains. Give me the OVER.