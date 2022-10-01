Dallas Cowboys Week 4 Player Props: Lamb to Feast on Washington's Defense?

The Dallas Cowboys (-3) look for their third straight victory Sunday under backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who continues to defy all expectations and draw enormous praise from owner Jerry Jones. On the docket for the Boys is a home tilt against NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders (+3), a team that was throttled last week by the Philadelphia Eagles and has many fans calling for head coach Ron Rivera’s job.

Per usual, I have highlighted two Cowboys player props for Week 4, starting with Dallas’ veteran bruiser.

All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ezekiel Elliott Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+100)

Elliott made good on last week’s recommendation, finding the end zone for the first time in 2022. While he continues to share carries with teammate Tony Pollard, Zeke is still the Boys preferred goal-line/short-yardage option. With the Commanders’ defense sitting 28th in points allowed (27.3 PPG), scoring opportunities should be plentiful, and I like Elliott to hit paydirt once again.

CeeDee Lamb Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Lamb posted a solid 8/87/1 receiving line last week against the G-Men – a line that would’ve been even bigger if not for an uncharacteristic drop on a perfectly thrown Rush deep ball. The 23-year-old now gets the privilege of squaring off with a Commanders’ defense that allowed a combined 241 yards receiving to Eagles wideouts DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown in Week 3. Posing a clear threat and demonstrating a solid rapport with his new QB, Lamb should feast on Washington’s secondary.