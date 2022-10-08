Dallas Cowboys Week 5 Player Props

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 5’s road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams winners of three straight games, as backup quarterback Cooper Rush continues to fill in admirably for injured starter Dak Prescott.
Below, I have highlighted two Cowboys player props for Sunday’s affair, beginning with Rush’s favorite target.
Lamb continues to produce with Rush under center, recording at least six catches and 75+ yards in each of the past three weeks. The Rams’ defense has had difficulty stopping teams’ number one wideouts thus far, with Stefon Diggs, Marquise Brown, and Deebo Samuel all topping the 100-yard receiving mark. Listed as +5.5 point underdogs, Dallas could be forced to throw the ball more than it would like, resulting in additional opportunities for No. 88.
Dallas Defense Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+850)
I know this is a long shot but hear me out. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ranks third all-time in career pick-sixes (28), his latest coming this past Monday against the San Francisco 49ers. Stafford led the league in interceptions last season (17) and has already thrown six through four weeks in 2022. With LA’s offensive line ravaged by injury, Micah Parsons and company should be able to generate consistent pressure and perhaps force Stafford to make a mistake. At +850 odds, why not see if the Cowboys’ defense can take one to the house?
