Dallas Cowboys Week 6 Player Props

Before we get started, I hope you were able to join me in last week’s Cowboys Defense Any Time Touchdown prop recommendation, which paid off at a handsome +850. We’ll look to keep things rolling this week with the Boys’ (+6.5) facing off against their division rivals – the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0).

All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michael Gallup OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Gallup continues to look good since returning from last season’s torn ACL. The 26-year-old is coming off a 4/44/0 receiving line (31.2% target share) in Week 5. Gallup was a priority despite quarterback Cooper Rush attempting just 16 passes on the afternoon. With Dallas matched up against a high-flying Eagles offense, the Cowboys may have to rely more on the passing game to stay in it. That’s good news for Gallup as the unquestioned number two option. I’m big on the former Colorado State standout to go OVER his 39.5 receiving yards prop.

Tony Pollard OVER 33.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The Eagles’ biggest weakness defensively is on the ground, where they’re allowing 105.5 rushing yards per game through the opening five weeks. That bodes well for Tony Pollard, who continues to look like one of the most explosive backs in football. While I expect Dallas to have to lean more on the pass, Pollard doesn’t require many touches to make an impact. Tied for first in the NFL in runs of 40+ yards (two), I think the 25-year-old breaks off a few big gains this week and should easily clear his 33.5 rushing yards prop.