Dallas Cowboys Week 7 Player Props: Zeke to Run Over Lions?

Coming off a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) welcome back star QB Dak Prescott for their Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions (1-4). The 29-year-old will make his first start since Week 1 after undergoing surgery on his injured right thumb.

Below, you will find two player prop recommendations as Dallas looks to make Prescott’s return successful.

All odds and betting lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

RB Ezekiel Elliott OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Elliott had his best game of the season in Philly, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries (6.1 AVG). The 27-year-old now gets the pleasure of taking on a Lions team that ranks dead last in run defense (167.6 YPG). With the Boys’ -6.5 point home favorites, Elliott could push for 20+ carries. That should be more than enough volume for the former All-Pro to exceed his 65.5 rushing yards prop.

TE Dalton Schultz OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

If one player is happy to see Prescott back under center, it’s tight end Dalton Schultz. Following a year in which he set career highs across the board, Schultz has tallied a mere 18 receiving yards in three games since Rush was thrust into starting duties. While Schultz’s PCL injury can be attributed to some of that poor production, the 26-year-old, when active, still saw very few looks during Prescott’s absence. Conversely, in Prescott’s lone start of 2022, Schultz caught seven of nine targets for 62 yards. Assuming his knee injury does not sideline him a second straight week, I like Schultz to re-emerge as a critical piece of Dallas’s offense and go over 28.5 receiving yards.