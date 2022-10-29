Dallas Cowboys Week 8 Player Props: Stars are Aligned for Pollard
Paul Connor
The Cowboys are in search of a second straight victory as they look to keep pace in what has suddenly become a hyper-competitive NFC East Division. On the docket, this week is a home matchup with the 3-4 Chicago Bears, who are coming off a stunning 33-14 win over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
Below, you’ll find my top Dallas player props for Sunday’s affair, starting in the backfield with a former Memphis Tiger.
With Ezekiel Elliott (knee) expected to be sidelined, Pollard is in line for an increased workload. The 25-year-old is averaging 5.6 yards on 67 carries and draws a favorable matchup against a Bears defense tied for 29th against the run (149.7 YPG). Chicago also recently traded All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn, to the Philadelphia Eagles and should be even more vulnerable to the ground game. Listed as -9.5 point home favorites, Dallas is expected to play with the lead for much of the afternoon. That should allow Pollard to push for 20+ carries and go OVER his 79.5 rushing yards prop.
QB Dak Prescott – UNDER 235.5 Passing Yards (-113)
Prescott didn’t have to do much in last week’s much-anticipated return, completing 19-of-25 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown as Dallas cruised past the Detroit Lions 24-6. I expect a similar, run-heavy approach in Week 8 with the Boys’ sizeable favorites and Prescott still getting re-acclimated after missing five weeks due to a thumb injury. Give me the UNDER.
