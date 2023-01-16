Dallas Cowboys Wild Card Player Props: Pollard & Prescott Lead the Way

The NFL’s Wild Card Round wraps up Monday as the Dallas Cowboys travel to Tampa Bay to battle the Buccaneers. Capturing the underwhelming NFC South Division with a losing record, the Bucs’ struggles this season have been well-documented. Just as well-known is Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s 7-0 lifetime mark against Big D. Looking beyond the myriad of storylines leading up to this contest, there are player prop opportunities for the ‘Boys that look very appealing – here are two of my favorites.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

RB Tony Pollard: OVER 2.5 Receptions (-136)

This prop has been good to us in the past and, again, looks inviting.

Through Weeks 10-16, Pollard caught three or more passes in five of seven games. Since Week 10, Tampa Bay has allowed an opposing running back to haul in three or more balls in five of its last eight contests (two or more in seven of eight).

The 25-year-old sat out Week 17 due to a thigh injury and was largely ineffective in the Cowboys’ disappointing Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders, with just a 43% snap share. All signs, however, point to the dynamic runner being ready to roll tonight.

Dallas’s ground attack struggled the last three weeks of the season, and getting Pollard in space would appear to be a strategic priority. Give me Tony Pollard over 2.5 receptions.

QB Dak Prescott: OVER 241.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Prescott struggled mightily in last week’s stunning loss to the Commanders, completing 14-of-37 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Since Week 10, however, the 29-year-old has thrown for 250 yards or more in seven of nine games, including going for 347 and three touchdowns in Week 16 against Philadelphia.

Facing a Bucs secondary that is a little banged up and was torched by Carolina’s Sam Darnold for 341 yards and three touchdowns in Week 17, the over on Prescott’s passing yardage prop appears well within reach. Give me Dak Prescott over 241.5 yards passing.