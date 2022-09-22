Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to Return in Week 3?
Paul Connor
Coming off last week’s 20-17 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dallas Cowboys could be set to welcome back one of their key offensive weapons.
According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, who is recovering from last year’s torn ACL, is expected to make his season debut in Week 3 against the New York Giants, barring a setback in practice.
If this week’s practices go as planned, Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) will make season debut Monday night at Giants. He’ll be worked into the offense gradually. “I think we have to be practical about it. …How we use him, when we use him will be part of that.” https://t.co/uUqcwBjFuM
While fantasy managers will be tempted to thrust the 26-year-old back into their lineups, head coach Mike McCarthy was adamant that Gallup would be limited, assuming he’s active.
“I don’t see Michael playing 70 plays in the game,” said McCarthy. “It’s his first game back…I think we have to be practical about it…How we use him, when we use him, will be part of that.”
With Gallup not yet ready for a full allotment of snaps, Noah Brown should serve as the Cowboys’ number two receiver for at least one more week. Brown has been a pleasant surprise in the early going, leading all Dallas wideouts in catches (ten), yards (159), and touchdowns (one).
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys as +1 road underdogs on the spread and -102 on the moneyline.
