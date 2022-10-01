Dalton Schultz is questionable to play Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys’ official website reports.

Michael Gallup has no game designation on the #Cowboys final injury report vs. Commanders. 🚨 He will make his 2022 debut on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/qWXoAIEooe — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 30, 2022

Schultz had to miss the team’s victory over the New York Giants on Monday due to a knee injury. This week, Schultz has been limited in practice and will likely be a game-time decision versus the division rival Washington Commanders. If Schultz cannot go, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot will again take over at tight end.

One offensive player that the Cowboys are expected to get back into action Sunday is wide receiver Michael Gallup. Gallup was close to playing Monday but wanted another week of practice to ensure he completely recovered from the torn ACL he suffered late last season.

The Cowboys are currently riding a two-game winning streak despite being without starting quarterback Dak Prescott who is out after undergoing surgery on his thumb. Dak won’t play this week either but could return when the team travels to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in Week 5.