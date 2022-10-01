Schultz had to miss the team’s victory over the New York Giants on Monday due to a knee injury. This week, Schultz has been limited in practice and will likely be a game-time decision versus the division rival Washington Commanders. If Schultz cannot go, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot will again take over at tight end.
One offensive player that the Cowboys are expected to get back into action Sunday is wide receiver Michael Gallup. Gallup was close to playing Monday but wanted another week of practice to ensure he completely recovered from the torn ACL he suffered late last season.
The Cowboys are currently riding a two-game winning streak despite being without starting quarterback Dak Prescott who is out after undergoing surgery on his thumb. Dak won’t play this week either but could return when the team travels to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in Week 5.
The Cowboys are currently a three-point favorite (-110) over the Commanders. The Cowboys are -162 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 41.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
