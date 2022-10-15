Dalton Schultz Will Play Sunday For Cowboys vs. Eagles

Schultz had been listed as questionable and limited in practice mid-week but put in a full practice Friday and is no longer listed on the injury report. The Cowboys’ tight end has been dealing with a hyper-extended knee that limited his production during the team’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams last week. He won’t find the going easy Sunday as Dallas plays the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles. This could be a run-heavy game plan for the Cowboys. The winner of this game will be in first place in the NFC East.
The Cowboys are +6.5-point underdogs (-110) versus the Eagles on Sunday. They are +235 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
