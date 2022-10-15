Dalton Schultz Will Play Sunday For Cowboys vs. Eagles

Dalton Schultz will play Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cowboys added WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) to injury report today, and he is now questionable for Sunday’s game at Eagles. pic.twitter.com/X23bd6eup6 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 14, 2022

Schultz had been listed as questionable and limited in practice mid-week but put in a full practice Friday and is no longer listed on the injury report. The Cowboys’ tight end has been dealing with a hyper-extended knee that limited his production during the team’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams last week. He won’t find the going easy Sunday as Dallas plays the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles. This could be a run-heavy game plan for the Cowboys. The winner of this game will be in first place in the NFC East.