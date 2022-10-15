BETTING Fantasy News NFL
01:02 PM, October 15, 2022

Dalton Schultz Will Play Sunday For Cowboys vs. Eagles

George Kurtz

Dalton Schultz will play Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Schultz had been listed as questionable and limited in practice mid-week but put in a full practice Friday and is no longer listed on the injury report. The Cowboys’ tight end has been dealing with a hyper-extended knee that limited his production during the team’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams last week. He won’t find the going easy Sunday as Dallas plays the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles. This could be a run-heavy game plan for the Cowboys. The winner of this game will be in first place in the NFC East.

The Cowboys are +6.5-point underdogs (-110) versus the Eagles on Sunday. They are +235 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.