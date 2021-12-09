Dalvin Cook “Plans” to Suit Up Thursday vs. Steelers

More on the expectation of #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook’s return tonight and other injuries entering a Thursday night matchup with the #Steelers on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ICZdqeKHn1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2021

Cook was initially expected to miss Thursday Night Football vs. the Steelers, but he is progressing from his shoulder injury. He was able to get in two limited practices this week, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that “the plan” is for Cook to return to the lineup vs. the Steelers. Pelissero adds that Cook has already “regained strength and range of motion” in his shoulder, so it sounds like he will suit up barring a pre-game setback.

If Cook does suit up, he will likely step right back into a featured role in the Vikings’ backfield. He’s racked up at least 26 opportunities in each of his past two full games, making him one of the highest-usage running backs in the league. In that situation, Alexander Mattison would likely revert to a reserve role, making him very tough to trust in fantasy leagues.

The Vikings are currently listed as 3.5-point home favorites vs. the Steelers on FanDuel Sportsbook.