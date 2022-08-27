Dameon Pierce is expected to start the season as the starting running back for the Houston Texans, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Pierce was the Texans’ second pick in the fourth round of this year’s draft. While that pick didn’t generate all that much excitement at the time, Pierce has come on in practice and games to likely be the leading ball carrier for the Texans entering the season. This shouldn’t surprise anyone, as his only actual competition was ex-Indianapolis Colt Marlon Mack and former New England Patriot Rex Burkhead. Burkhead could still be the top option on passing downs.