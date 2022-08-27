Pierce was the Texans’ second pick in the fourth round of this year’s draft. While that pick didn’t generate all that much excitement at the time, Pierce has come on in practice and games to likely be the leading ball carrier for the Texans entering the season. This shouldn’t surprise anyone, as his only actual competition was ex-Indianapolis Colt Marlon Mack and former New England Patriot Rex Burkhead. Burkhead could still be the top option on passing downs.
This is expected to be a poor season for the Texans, as it shouldn’t surprise anyone if they are once again a top-five pick in next year’s draft. They are +2500 to win the AFC South, the worst in the division by far. You can find the odds for every team to win their division at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.