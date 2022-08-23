Dameon Pierce to be Texans' Lead Back?

Houston’s fourth-round selection in April’s draft, Pierce has been a standout at Texans training camp, thoroughly impressing coaches with his speed and explosiveness. He showcased those traits in Houston’s preseason opener on August 13, rushing five times for 49 yards (9.8 YPC). Head coach Lovie Smith praised Pierce’s performance, saying:
“Dameon Pierce definitely caught my eye and everybody’s eye that was watching him. And that’s what we’ve seen in training camp also. He’s a good football player.”
Competing with fellow backs Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead, Pierce was notably held out of the Texans’ second preseason contest – a strong indication he has potentially solidified himself as Houston’s RB1.
Ripe with big-play ability, the 22-year-old is shaping up to be a solid selection in 2022 fantasy drafts, particularly for those owners who employ the zero running back strategy in the early rounds.
FanDuel Sportsbookcurrently has Pierce at +1600 odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.