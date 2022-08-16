Dameon Pierce to Emerge as Texans' RB1?

According to ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime, Houston Texans rookie Dameon Pierce could emerge as the team’s number one running back sooner rather than later.

As Bien-Aime writes, “By the first month of the season, Pierce could take over the starting job. Former Colt Marlon Mack has the most production of the group, which also features Rex Burkhead, but Pierce has the most explosiveness, and it’s only a matter of time until Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton makes Pierce the lead back.”

A fourth-round selection out of Florida, Pierce thoroughly impressed in Saturday’s preseason opener, rushing five times for 49 yards (9.8 YPC).

Head coach Lovie Smith praised Pierce’s performance, saying, “Dameon Pierce definitely caught my eye and everybody’s eye that was watching him. And that’s what we’ve seen in training camp also. He’s a good football player.”

While Mack remains the projected Week 1 starter, Pierce is the one to own in 2022 fantasy leagues, particularly after Bien-Aime’s report.

