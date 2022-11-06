Damien Harris Ruled Out as Patriots Host Colts in Week 9

Rhamondre Stevenson could see an even more significant workload for the New England Patriots against the Indianapolis Colts. Stevenson has been sharing carries with Damien Harris; however, Harris was ruled out of the Week 9 contest due to an illness.

The Patriots are limping into their bye week. No Christian Barmore, Damien Harris, DeVante Parker or David Andrews this afternoon: https://t.co/2YyX1qe7Jt — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) November 6, 2022

With Stevenson emerging as the primary running back, Harris’s workload has taken a hit this season. The former third-round pick is carrying the ball just 10.1 times per game this season, down from last year’s mark of 13.5. Moreover, his yards per carry is also on the decline, dropping to 4.3 from his career-high of 5.0 in 2020 and 4.6 last year.

The silver lining is that with a bye in Week 10, Harris has plenty of time to get healthy before the Pats take the field again.

The Patriots have looked good over their recent schedule, winning three of their past four. They put that streak on the line against a Colts squad that has lost consecutive games.

Not surprisingly, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Pats lined as -4.5 chalk for the AFC showdown.