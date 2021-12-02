D’Andre Swift “Feels Like a Long Shot” For Week 14

From NFL Now: The #Lions aren't expected to have RB D'Andre Swift this week, as he deals with a shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/TpPivbruT8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2021

Swift is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, and he has yet to practice this week. He will likely be ruled out for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Vikings on Friday, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Swift is unlikely to suit up in Week 14, as well.

Swift has been the Lions’ top offensive weapon all season. He’s averaged 50.5 rushing yards per game this season, and he’s also been one of their top receiving options. His 56 catches and 429 receiving yards trail only tight end T.J. Hockeson’s marks.

His loss should be Jamaal Williams’ game. Williams has been more effective than Swift on the ground, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt, and he’s also a capable receiver out of the backfield. He should receive all the touches he can handle for as long as Swift is sidelined. He’ll be an attractive DFS option this week on FanDuel.

The Lions are currently listed as seven-point home underdogs vs. the Vikings on FanDuel Sportsbook.