Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen Get Into Dustup on Sidelines

Apparently, getting beat up on the field isn’t enough for the Washington Football Team these days; they need to spill over onto the sidelines as well. Partway through their Week 16 encounter against the Dallas Cowboys, defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne needed to be separated by teammates after Allen threw a punch at Payne.

Update on Washington’s night on defense. pic.twitter.com/ozv8sdC1hV — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 27, 2021

The linemen were fresh off allowing another scoring drive when debriefing on the sidelines. Payne stood up, pointing a finger in Allen’s face, at which point Allen responded by throwing a punch and missing. Teammates immediately intervened, and the two were separated on opposite ends of the bench.

The Washington Football Team has been unable to limit the Cowboys’ offense, allowing 42 first-half points and trailing 42-7 at halftime of the NFC East matchup.

