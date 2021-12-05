Darrell Henderson will be a game-time decision to play Week 13 against the Jaguars

Rams will test running back Darrell Henderson and his thigh before Sunday’s game to see if he can play vs. the Jaguars, but the team is not optimistic about him being able to play, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Rams will test Darrell Henderson‘s quad before deciding whether he can play in Week 13 against the Jaguars. Henderson was limited in practice on Friday after not practicing earlier in the week. Henderson leads the Rams with 648 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He averages 64.8 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry. If Henderson cannot play, expect Sony Michel to pick up the workload. Michel is a -170 at FanDuel Sportsbook to score a touchdown against the Jags. The Rams are second in the NFC West but are on a three-game losing skid. The Rams are still a huge favorite to win, but losing Henderson is a downgrade.

If the team is not optimistic, then it seems unlikely Henderson will play. Fantasy owners and Rams bettors should adjust for the change. It would be best if you don’t forget to consult FanDuel Sportsbook for all the latest odds right up until kickoff.