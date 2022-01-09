Darren Waller Active for Week 18 against the Chargers

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that Darren Waller will be active for Week 18 against the Chargers.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller is expected to play, per source. #Raiders #Chargers — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 9, 2022

Waller hasn’t played since November 25 due to a knee injury. He has only played ten games this season due to the injury but has produced in the games he’s played.

Waller is second on the Raiders in receiving yards with 643 and has two touchdowns.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Waller is a +160 to score a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Raiders are +136 on the Moneyline and a +3 on the spread against the Chargers.

This game is headlining the end of the season for a reason; the Los Angeles and Las Vegas winner will book a ticket to the postseason.

The Raiders come into the final week of the regular season riding a three-game win streak.

This game has everything you’d want to cap the 2021 season, and you could add a little extra bit of drama by heading over to FanDuel Sportsbook.