Darren Waller is out for Week 13 against the Football Team

TE Darren Waller (back/knee) has been ruled OUT for tomorrow’s game vs. Washington. #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 4, 2021

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reports that Darren Waller has been ruled out of Week 13 against Washington. Waller injured his knee in Week 12 against Dallas and could also miss the Raiders’ Week 14 game. Waller is second on the team in receiving yards with 643, yards per game with 64.3, and receptions with 53. Nobody on Las Vegas gets targetted as much as Waller, so his absence will leave a big hole in the offense. Look for Foster Moreau to try and fill the void left by Waller at the tight end position. Moreau’s three receiving touchdowns are second on the team, so that’s an added bit of offense he brings into the fold. The Raiders are third in the NFL with 3,262 passing yards, averaging the second-most passing yards per game at 296.5. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Moreau is a +122 to get more than 40+ receiving yards.

With Waller sidelined this and possibly next week, there are some lines over at FanDuel Sportsbook that we can work to our favor.