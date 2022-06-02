Davante Adams to Raiders Was "Several Years in the Making"

It appears that new Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams had longed to be in silver and black for quite some time.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, the trade that sent Adams to the Raiders was reportedly “several years in the making.”

Florio’s source is none other than David Carr, the brother of current Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr.

Speaking Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show, Carr said, “It’s something they’ve tried to make happen for five years now, since Davante signed his contract extension several years ago with the Packers. “Derek was pushing to get him there. . . . A couple years ago they were really close to making that happen.”

Carr and Adams are reportedly best friends, having been college teammates at Fresno State.

As Florio notes, [David] Carr’s admission raises doubt about just how close Adams and Rodgers were during the pair’s highly productive tenure in Green Bay.

Despite the downgrade at QB, Adams’ history with Carr should allow him to continue to post elite WR1 numbers.

The former Packer is a no-brainer first-round selection in upcoming fantasy drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Raiders at +700 odds to win the AFC West.