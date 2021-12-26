David Johnson inactive for Week 16 against the Chargers

David Johnson is officially inactive for Week 16 against the Chargers.

#Texans RB David Johnson, limited with a quad injury and listed as questionable, is not expected to play, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

This news isn’t too surprising as the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier that Johnson was not expected to play. In addition, Johnson had missed practice all week due to a quad injury.

Johnson is third on the Texans with 200 rushing yards over 12 games. He trails Rex Burkhead, who has 207 rushing through 13 games, and former Texan, Mark Ingram who was traded to the Saints on October 29. Burkhead and Royce Freeman are expected to fill the void left by Johnson.

Houston is last in the league with 1,083 rushing yards. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Burkhead is a -110 to over/under 42.5 yards.

Also inactive for Houston are Deshaun Watson, Danny Amendola, Terrance Mitchell and Carson Green.

The Texans are third in the AFC South with a record of 3-11 and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

