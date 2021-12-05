#Texans RB David Johnson (illness, thigh) is not expected to play today vs. the #Colts, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports David Johnson is not expected to play in Week 13 against the Colts. Johnson is not only dealing with a thigh injury but is also dealing with an illness. He did not practice all week, so his inability to play is not unexpected. Johnson's 176 rushing yards and 3.1 yards per carry rank him second with the Texans this season. Johnson's absence leaves the Texans backfield in a bad spot. Houston previously traded Mark Ingram to the Saints and released Phillip Lindsay. Meanwhile, Scottie Phillips is also sidelined with an injury, which leaves Rex Burkhead as the only remaining Texans' running back with a carry for the team. However, Burkhead will be backed up by Royce Freeman, who had a few carries for Carolina this season.

