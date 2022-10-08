David Montgomery Questionable For Bears vs. Vikings

The Bears’ official website reports that David Montgomery is questionable to play Sunday for the Chicago Bears.

David Montgomery is listed as questionable for #CHIvsMIN, while Jaylon Johnson is doubtful.https://t.co/vXkmIA6nwb — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 7, 2022

Montgomery was forced to miss last week’s loss to the New York Giants due to an ankle injury. This injury was initially expected to shelve Montgomery for up to a month, so it is very encouraging that he has a chance to play Sunday.

Chicago will head to Minnesota on Sunday to take on the Vikings. Minny is in the bottom half of the league in rushing defense. If Montgomery is healthy enough to start, he and Khalil Herbert will be expected to provide the majority of the offense for the Bears.