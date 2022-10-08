David Montgomery Questionable For Bears vs. Vikings

Montgomery was forced to miss last week’s loss to the New York Giants due to an ankle injury. This injury was initially expected to shelve Montgomery for up to a month, so it is very encouraging that he has a chance to play Sunday.
Chicago will head to Minnesota on Sunday to take on the Vikings. Minny is in the bottom half of the league in rushing defense. If Montgomery is healthy enough to start, he and Khalil Herbert will be expected to provide the majority of the offense for the Bears.
Chicago is a +7.5-point underdog (-110) in this contest and sits at +290 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
