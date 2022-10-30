DE Robert Quinn Active as the Eagles Host the Steelers
Grant White
If it wasn’t abundantly clear already, the Philadelphia Eagles have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this season. The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL and bolstered their roster by acquiring Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears earlier in the week.
After just a few days with his new squad, Quinn will be in the lineup Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Quinn remains a disruptive force, accumulating eight tackles, 1.0 sacks, and three quarterback hits before the trade. The former All-Pro joins an Eagles’ pass attack that ranks in the top ten in sacks, getting to opposing signal callers 2.8 times per game.
Quinn’s usage has declined this year, with the 32-year-old not playing more than 72.1% of snaps. Still, he’ll be a complementary piece to an already stout defensive unit.
Bettors can’t get enough of the Eagles, installing them as -11.5 favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook, for their rivalry game against the Steelers.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.