DE Robert Quinn Active as the Eagles Host the Steelers

If it wasn’t abundantly clear already, the Philadelphia Eagles have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this season. The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL and bolstered their roster by acquiring Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears earlier in the week.

After just a few days with his new squad, Quinn will be in the lineup Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Robert Quinn is ACTIVE — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 30, 2022

Quinn remains a disruptive force, accumulating eight tackles, 1.0 sacks, and three quarterback hits before the trade. The former All-Pro joins an Eagles’ pass attack that ranks in the top ten in sacks, getting to opposing signal callers 2.8 times per game.

Quinn’s usage has declined this year, with the 32-year-old not playing more than 72.1% of snaps. Still, he’ll be a complementary piece to an already stout defensive unit.

Bettors can’t get enough of the Eagles, installing them as -11.5 favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook, for their rivalry game against the Steelers.