A Wild Trade Opens Up Free Agency

With NFL free agency officially underway, there are plenty of high-profile moves to expect in the coming days. One that was unexpected, was the blockbuster trade that went down less than two hours into the afternoon with DeAndre Hopkins being traded for David Johnson to the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals get: WR DeAndre Hopkins and a 4th-round pick. Texans get: RB David Johnson, a second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

We knew that the Cardinals would be looking to move David Johnson, who was scheduled to make over $20 million the next two seasons. The team transition tagged Kenyan Drake this morning, making a move even more likely. There were also rumors of the Texans possibly looking to move DeAndre Hopkins, given that he has no more guaranteed money left on his contract, and is likely looking for a new deal.

This is a trade that will have a tremendous amount of impact on the fantasy landscape.

For the Cardinals

Arizona assuredly dominated this trade, but let’s assess who wins and loses for fantasy. Christian Kirk will lose a lot of shine on a potential breakout third season while taking a backseat to Hopkins. With that said, we know that Kliff Kingsbury wants to throw the ball when possible, keeping him as a boom or bust WR3. We still have Kirk projected for 111 targets.

With Johnson officially gone from the backfield, Drake will be in fantastic position to pick up where he left off in 2019. We currently have him projected as the RB16, and he could finish as an RB1 depending on how much Kingsbury utilizes Chase Edmonds. Edmonds will be a high-value handcuff yet again in 2020.

Also don’t forget about Kyler Murray, who was a QB1 in 2019 as a rookie without an alpha WR. We now have him projected as a top-five fantasy QB.

For the Texans

Johnson will likely be a lead back yet again, competing with only the extremely average Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson. With that said, both players making the team would likely hurt DJ’s ceiling. The Texans were also just 26th in PPR scoring last season from RBs, and 29th in RB receptions. This is not an ideal landing spot, as evidenced by his current projection, under 200 PPR points.

Where things get interested rather quickly is at WR. Will Fuller should pose as the top target in the offense for as long as he can stay healthy, but expect Kenny Stills to be waiting in the wings should Fuller get injured again. As of now, we have Fuller projected for over 130 targets, and a WR2 finish.