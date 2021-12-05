DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play Week 13 against the Bears

Cardinals’ wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, listed as questionable for Sunday due to his hamstring, is likely to play vs. the Bears but could be used more sparingly than usual due to his injury and the weather conditions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that DeAndre Hopkins is expected to suit up for the Cardinals in Week 13 against the Bears. Hopkins is dealing with a hamstring injury that could limit him in Sunday’s game. This season, Hopkins is third on the team with 486 receiving yards and averages 60.8 per game. More importantly, he leads the team in receiving touchdowns with seven while only having played in eight of the team’s eleven games. Currently, Hopkins is +145 to score a touchdown at FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona is first in the NFC West and 6-0 on the road when they head to Chicago. The Cardinals are eleventh in the league in passing yards with 2,815, and their 255.9 passing yards per game is ninth in the NFL.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray is also dealing with an injury issue. He’s listed as questionable for the Bears’ game, so look carefully at the FanDuel Sportsbook lines before jumping on any passing or receiving bets involving Arizona.