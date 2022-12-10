DeAndre Hopkins Returned to Practice Friday for the Arizona Cardinals

Hopkins had missed practice Thursday due to an illness but has recovered and will play Monday night versus the New England Patriots. If Rondale Moore can recover from his groin injury and play in this game, it would give quarterback Kyler Murray quite the trio of receivers to throw to, as Marquise Brown will also suit up for this game.
The Cardinals are likely just playing out the string, as they would need to win the rest of their games and might still need help to make the playoffs. The team just paid head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Murray huge dollars during the offseason, and it’s fair to wonder if the team is regretting those choices at this point, as both the coach and QB have come under heavy criticism this season.
The Cardinals are +1.5-point underdogs (-108) versus the Patriots on Monday and are +106 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
