DeAndre Hopkins Will Miss Opening 6 Games of NFL Season With PED Suspension
joecervenka
Overview
Life just got more challenging for Kyler Murray for the first half of the season. DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for nearly a third of the year for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy.
#AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins withdrew his appeal, source said. So, now official:
Hopkins is suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network and NFL.com reported, Hopkins withdrew his appeal and will not receive a paycheck for a good chunk of the year.
The Cardinals had the foresight to make a move to address this problem at the NFL Draft when they acquired Marquise Brown from the Baltimore Ravens for their first-round pick. Brown will do even more heavy lifting with former college teammate Kyler Murray as the number one wideout while Hopkins is out.
Hopkins is coming off one of his most challenging seasons as a pro. Battling injuries, the soon-to-be 30-year-old played in a career-low 10 games and averaged a personal worst of 57.2 yards a contest.
The FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona behind the Rams and 49ers to win the NFC West, with +310 odds.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.