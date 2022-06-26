Deebo Samuel Has Not Rescinded Trade Request from 49ers
Grant White
Few players could hold a candle to Deebo Samuel last year. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver was among the league leaders in receiving yards, ending the campaign with 1,405 receiving yards on 77 receptions, for an NFL-best 18.2 yards per reception.
His offensive contributions weren’t limited to pass-catching, as Samuel was deployed in the Niners’ backfield, accumulating 59 carries and 365 rushing yards. Overall, his performance landed Samuel his first All-Pro nod and Pro Bowl appearance. Consequently, the former second-round pick felt worthy of a contract extension, which the 49ers have been unwilling to compromise on.
Unsatisfied with his standing on the team, Samuel requested a trade from San Fran earlier in the offseason. Another desire that was refused by the Niners brass. Although Samuel attended mandatory minicamp, Jeremy Fowler confirmed that the Niners’ receiver has yet to officially rescind his trade request.
Mentioned on @SportsCenter this AM that there's been no official rescission of the trade request, at least that I'm aware of — but he did show up for minicamp, which is a positive, and there's not a lot of league-wide chatter about a potential trade right now. https://t.co/zicGXCSGBp
At face value, Samuel appears motivated to work with the team as he enters the final year of his rookie contract to facilitate ongoing contract discussions. Complicating matters, San Francisco could elect to slap the franchise tag on Samuel after this season, handcuffing a more disgruntled Samuel to the team for at least another season at a more palatable salary.
For now, no trade appears imminent as the 49ers continue preparations for the upcoming season. The Niners are front and center on the FanDuel Sportsbook Super Bowl futures board, currently tied for the sixth-best odds at +1600.
