Deebo Samuel Will Attend 49ers Minicamp

According to ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith, San Francisco 49ers, star receiver Deebo Samuel will attend the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Searching for a lucrative long-term extension, Samuel has been at odds with the Niners seemingly all offseason, at one point unfollowing the club on social media.

However, Tuesday’s news is a positive sign that the two sides will eventually come to an agreement and that Samuel will not hold out.

As Smith writes, “Skipping mandatory work would make this more than just an ordinary contract dispute and would call into question whether Samuel will continue playing for the 49ers. If Samuel is willing to show up to minicamp, he seems satisfied that things can work out.”

Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Samuel was Mr. Everything for San Francisco’s offense last season, racking up 1,845 total yards and 14 touchdowns.

