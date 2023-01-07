BETTING Fantasy News NFL
10:21 AM, January 7, 2023

Deebo Samuel will Play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Deebo Samuel will return Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Since being injured in the Week 14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Samuel has been out of action. Deebo injured both his knee and ankle during that game. Initially, it looked like the injury could be season-ending. How many snaps Samuel will play Sunday is still undecided.

The 49ers have won the NFC West and can still finish with the top seed in the NFC with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, along with a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Giants.

The 49ers also stated Friday that Jimmy Garoppolo is still on track to return to the team later this month.

