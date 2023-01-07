Deebo Samuel will Play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel will return Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

#49ers injury report via Kyle Shanahan: Out

Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

Dre Greenlaw (back)

Aaron Banks (ankle, knee)

Kevin Givens (knee)

Ambry Thomas (ankle) Questionable

Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

Javon Kinlaw (illness, knee) Deebo Samuel & Christian McCaffrey have been cleared. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 6, 2023

Since being injured in the Week 14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Samuel has been out of action. Deebo injured both his knee and ankle during that game. Initially, it looked like the injury could be season-ending. How many snaps Samuel will play Sunday is still undecided.

The 49ers have won the NFC West and can still finish with the top seed in the NFC with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, along with a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Giants.

The 49ers also stated Friday that Jimmy Garoppolo is still on track to return to the team later this month.