Deebo Samuel will play Week 14 against the Bengals

49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, will play vs. the Bengals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Deebo Samuel will return for the 49ers’ Week 14 matchup with the Bengals. Samuel was listed as questionable with a groin injury. However, he was able to participate in practice this week, and now it looks like he’s good to go for game time. San Francisco is missing Elijah Mitchell in the backfield, so Samuel could return to his multi-usage role. Samuel leads the team in receiving yards with 1,006 and is second in rushing yards with 203. He’s also added five rushing and five receiving touchdowns. Samuel previously missed the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Seahawks. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Samuel is a +120 to score a touchdown against Cincinnati. Samuel is one of San Francisco’s most effective players on offense, so having him back is a significant gain for the team.

