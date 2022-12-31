Deebo Samuel Won't Play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers

This will be the third straight game that Samuel has missed due to a knee injury. There was some hope that Samuel might be able to play in some fashion after putting in a limited practice Thursday, but he seemed to take a step back Friday. While Samuel was at practice Friday, he reportedly didn’t do much. In a perfect world, the 49ers would like to get Samuel into some game action in the season’s final game. Samuel has not played with new quarterback Brock Purdy, and the 49ers would like to see if they can gather some chemistry before they play their first game of the playoffs.
The 49ers are -9.5-point favorites (-115) versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and are -450 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
