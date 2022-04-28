Deep Class of Wide Receivers Could Make Talent Fall
zackcooksports@gmail.com
Overview
After a crazy offseason in terms of trades and potential holdouts, the wide receiver marketplace might be one of the major storylines to follow throughout the 2022 NFL Draft.
On paper, this is one of the deepest wide receiver classes in recent memory with plenty of first-round prospects including Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Drake London, and Jameson Williams, all of who have already confirmed their attendance for the draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Even with these aforementioned names, there still may only be a handful selected in the first round, with even more high-quality receivers expected to be available on Day 2.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, thinks there are some heavy hitters at the top of this draft class, as far as wide receivers are concerned.
“To me, those (Wilson and London) are the top two wideouts in the class. I have Garrett Wilson as the top wideout,” Jeremiah said in a conference call with the media, before adding, “I think there’s been a healthy obsession with speed in this league, so I would probably come down to Chris Olave and Jameson Williams. ”
Jeremiah is also high on a receiver out of Arkansas, who’s drawing hype because of comparisons to one of the most exciting young players in the NFL.
“I really like Treylon Burks. He’s a stud. He reminds me more of AJ Brown probably more than Deebo. Maybe like Deebo from the standpoint you can put him in the backfield and pitch him the ball and do some of those things, but kind of a different urgency to him. I think Deebo had a little more explosiveness initially, suddenness we say, and I’d say there’s a little more buildup there with Burks.”
There appears to be a lot of versatility in this wide receiver class, where there’s a large variety of receivers that are built differently and could be great fits in certain offenses because of their unique skillsets.
Jeremiah also mentions how important it is to look towards the value you’re saving on these rookie contracts, compared to trading for a veteran like a Deebo Samuel or Tyreek Hill, that are commanding nearly 20 million per season.
There’s an important calculation that teams looking for wide receivers are going to have to make at this year’s draft and we could see plenty of wide receivers hear their names called on the first two days of the draft.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.