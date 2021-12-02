DeMarcus Lawrence Activated Off Injured Reserve

The Cowboys have officially activated DE Demarcus Lawrence from IR. A big boost for their defense against the Saints' shorthanded offensive line tonight. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 2, 2021

The Cowboys’ defense will be getting a massive boost for Thursday Night Football vs. the Saints. Lawrence has been activated off the IR, and he’ll be back in the lineup for the first time since Week 1. Lawrence has historically been one of the best pass-rushers in football, culminating with 14.5 sacks in 2018. He’s finished with a top-12 Pro Football Focus grade among edge rushers in each of the past four years, including fourth last year.

The timing is excellent for the Cowboys. Randy Gregory has emerged as another elite pass-rusher for the Cowboys, but he’s currently sidelined with a calf injury. Lawrence will also face a Saints’ offensive line missing both of their starting offensive tackles. He could have a field day against the backups at those positions. Ultimately, the Cowboys’ defense should improve down the stretch, and they were already pretty good: They rank fourth in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA.

The Cowboys are currently listed as 6.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.