Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Game Information

Broncos (6-5) vs. Chiefs (7-4)

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2021

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

TV Coverage: NBC

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Broncos +340 / Chiefs -445

Spread: Broncos +9.5 (-110) Chiefs -9.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 (-112)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Broncos +10000 Chiefs +700

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs News and Notes

It’s a classic AFC West matchup as the Denver Broncos (6-5) travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs (7-4). This rivalry is as tight as ever this year as all four teams in the division have records over .500. The Chiefs hold the second-best rated offense in the league while the Broncos own the sixth-best defense.

For the Chiefs, it’s been their defense that has told the story of their season. In weeks 1-7, they allowed 29 points per game on average and 404.6 yards per game, while the opposing quarterback had an average rating of 104. Weeks 8-12 were a complete defensive turnaround giving up just 11.8 points per game while allowing only 294 yards per game and keeping opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 79.9.

It seems like it’s been a tale of two seasons for Patrick Mahomes as well, but one thing we know is that he owns the Broncos. He’s 7-0 in his career, which is tied for the fourth-most wins without a loss by any quarterback versus a divisional opponent since before the league merger in 1970. Another thing that bodes well for the Chiefs is when they come off a bye. Andy Reid is 19-3 (.864) as a head coach, the second-highest winning percentage of any active coach with a minimum of five such games after a week off.

Teddy Bridgewater holds the keys to success for Denver. His play in their six wins versus the five losses is staggering. He completes 73.1 percent of his passes in those victories, has thrown seven touchdowns to zero interceptions, and has a passer rating of 112.3. In the defeats, Bridgewater has a completion percentage of just 64.5, has thrown eight touchdowns to five interceptions, and has a passer rating of 85.9.

Denver’s defense has stepped up huge in their wins as well, with the Broncos having allowed just 10.8 points per game on average in their six wins, while they have allowed 26.2 points per game in their five losses.

A few trends to look at in this intriguing matchup. Denver is 4-0 against the spread in their past four games following a bye. Also, in a strange stat, Denver is 7-1 against the spread in their previous eight games in Week 13. But Denver has not fared so well in this particular matchup as they are just 2-9 against the spread in their past 11 meeting with the Chiefs. KC is 2-10 against the spread in its previous 12 home games and 2-10 ATS in their past 12 facing the AFC.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Broncos 21.0% Chiefs 79.0%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: 0 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Chiefs – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 3.5 stars

