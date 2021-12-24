Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 16 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Denver Broncos (7-7) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Broncos -112|Raiders -104

Spread: Broncos -1 (-106)|Raiders +1 (-114)

Total: 41.5 Over (-110) | 45.5 Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Broncos +28000|Raiders +15000

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Predictions, and Picks

Raiders moneyline -104

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis, and Picks

One of the Denver Broncos or Las Vegas Raiders’ playoff dreams will come crashing down after the teams collide for a Week 16 matchup at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams are clinging to dimming postseason hopes, and one more loss could make the playoffs an insurmountable deficit. This game is lined as a pick’em, but there’s reason to believe the Raiders come out on top.

Drew Lock will start for the Broncos after Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out earlier this week. Bridgewater had to be carted off the field in Denver’s Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken to hospital after landing awkwardly on his head and neck while reaching for a first down. It was confirmed after the game that Bridgewater suffered a concussion and remains unavailable for the Broncos.

Lock burst onto the NFL scene in 2019 but has seen diminishing metrics in the two seasons since then. In three appearances this season, the Missouri product is completing just 55.0% of his passes for 5.7 yards per attempt. That could lead to increased reliance on the running game, which the Raiders should be well-prepared for.

Las Vegas has struggled to contain the run at times this season but is trending positively, leading up to Sunday’s contest. The Raiders faced a similar attack last week against the Cleveland Browns, a game in which Baker Mayfield was unavailable, limiting Nick Chubb and the Browns offense to 89 total rushing yards. That brought their four-game rushing yards allowed average down to 99.3. A good omen for what to expect against the Broncos.

The Broncos’ defense has been good this season, and that should continue against the Raiders on Sunday. However, we’re not expecting Denver’s offense to be able to keep pace with what the Raiders put forward. We’re backing Las Vegas to win and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.