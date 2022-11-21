Denver Broncos Waive RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon’s fumbling issues this season continued in Week 11, and it appeared to be the last straw for the Broncos. Five fumbles on 115 touches is abysmal, and it can be considered a big reason Denver fell short on Sunday to the Las Vegas Raiders. It leaves Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack as the two rushers remaining in the backfield after the injury to Chase Edmonds, which will keep him out for multiple weeks.
In 2022, Gordon had 90 rushes for 318 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also made 25 receptions on 32 targets for 223 receiving yards. There’s a chance Gordon could be scooped up through waivers by a needy team, but at 29 years old, it would likely be a rest-of-season rental.
Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers Odds
The Denver Broncos are 2.5-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with the total set at 35.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
